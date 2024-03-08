Steelers release 8-time Pro Bowl selection

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history.

Patrick Peterson was informed on Friday that he is being released by the Steelers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Peterson signed a 2-year, $14 million contract with the Steelers last offseason. He appeared in all 17 games and finished with 42 tackles, 2 interceptions and 11 passes defended.

The Steelers cleared roughly $7 million in salary cap space by parting ways with Peterson.

Though he will turn 34 this offseason, Peterson made 16 starts in Pittsburgh and proved that he is still capable of contributing. He even made his first ever start at safety in Week 16 when the Steelers were missing three players at the position.

Peterson spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He made the Pro Bowl every season from his rookie year in 2011 through 2018. The former No. 5 overall pick signed with the Minnesota Vikings and in 2021 and spent two seasons there before joining the Steelers last offseason.