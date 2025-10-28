Steelers reunite Aaron Rodgers with his former wide receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving Aaron Rodgers some old Green Bay vibes.

Pittsburgh is signing veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Monday. The move reunites Valdes-Scantling with the Steelers quarterback Rodgers, his former teammate on the Packers.

Valdes-Scantling, still only 31, began his professional career in Green Bay, playing on the Packers from 2018-21. Known as a deep threat, Valdes-Scantling had some of the best years of his career catching passes from Rodgers. That included the 2020 NFL campaign when Valdes-Scantling recorded 690 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns (both career highs).

But the former fifth-round pick Valdes-Scantling left Green Bay before the 2022 season to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. While Valdes-Scantling was slightly less productive in Kansas City, he did manage to win back-to-back Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs (LVII and LVIII).

Since then however, Valdes-Scantling has been very much been a journeyman, having had brief stints with Buffalo, New Orleans, Seattle, and San Francisco. This season, Valdes-Scantling had appeared in five total games for the 49ers, catching four passes for 40 yards before being released amid a calf injury.

For the 4-3 AFC North-leading Steelers, Valdes-Scantling may have a solid chance to contribute behind the likes of DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson (with Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miller having struggled with injuries this year). Obviously, Valdes-Scantling’s familiarity with the ex-NFL MVP Rodgers certainly won’t hurt either, especially since Rodgers has historically had Valdes-Scantling’s back.