Steelers surprisingly release Pro Bowl OL David DeCastro

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a roster move on Thursday that left many people shocked, as they are parting ways with veteran offensive lineman David DeCastro.

The Steelers have decided to release DeCastro, according to multiple reports. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network says the move may have something to do with an ankle injury that DeCastro has been battling.

DeCastro has been having his ankle evaluated recently, sources said. He’s had issues with it for quite some time. Had surgery on it before last season. He’s evaluating his future. https://t.co/pzokwBJ3CT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 24, 2021

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Steelers may already be eyeing a replacement for DeCastro, as they are discussing a potential deal with free agent guard Trai Turner.

DeCastro has been one of the best offensive lineman in football for years. He has made the Pro Bowl each season since 2015 and was named a First-team All-Pro twice in that span.

Ben Roethlisberger can’t be feeling all that confident in his offensive line now heading into the season. Maurkice Pouncey, his longtime center, also retired earlier this offseason.

The Steelers have some holes to fill along their offensive line, especially with an aging quarterback.