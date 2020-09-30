Steelers-Titans game postponed due to positive coronavirus tests

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans will not play on Sunday after multiple players and personnel members with the Titans tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini first reported that the Steelers-Titans game has been postponed. The NFL later issued a statement saying the game will be played either Monday or Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, a total of four players and five staffers with the Titans had tested positive. No one with the Minnesota Vikings, who hosted Tennessee last weekend, tested positive.

Obviously, the situation is fluid. The NFL expected positive COVID-19 tests during the season, and protocols are in place to deal with that. Should more positive tests turn up during the week, the plan could change again.