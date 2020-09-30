One more Titans player tests positive for coronavirus; no Vikings players

The NFL conducted its latest round of coronavirus tests on Tuesday following news that three players and five staffers with the Tennessee Titans tested positive, and the results were fairly promising.

One more Titans player has tested positive for COVID-19. No players with the Minnesota Vikings, who hosted Tennessee on Sunday, tested positive.

Additionally, league found no close contacts with the Titans player whose test came back positive today, which tells them their isolation procedures are working in this case. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) September 30, 2020

The NFL has planned for the possibility of positive coronavirus tests during the season, and as of now there are no plans to cancel the Titans’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville on Sunday. The Vikings will travel to Houston to take on the Texans this weekend, and that game is still scheduled to take place as well.

If all of Sunday’s games are held as scheduled, the biggest impact could be that the Titans and Vikings had to dramatically shift their weekly preparations this week due to the positive tests. That is something teams have planned for and could have to deal with again as the season progresses.