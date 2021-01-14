Steelers will not bring OC Randy Fichtner back in 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers completely fell apart after beginning the year 11-0, and it appears they will be making some major changes heading into next season.

Randy Fichtner will not return as Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator in 2021, the team announced on Thursday. His contract is set to expire and the Steelers are not re-signing him.

Offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley also will not have their expiring contracts renewed.

Fichtner has been with the Steelers since 2007. He was an offensive assistant when Pittsburgh won the Super Bowl in 2009 and worked his way up the ranks. Fichtner was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 after Ben Roethlisberger appeared to have some issues with Todd Haley.

The Steelers scored 26.0 points per game during the regular season, which ranked near the middle of the NFL. They got worse as the year went on and obviously feel a new offensive coordinator can help fix some of those issues.