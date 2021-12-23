Steelers WR tweets his reaction to Pro Bowl snub

The NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Wednesday, which means there were plenty of players who felt they were snubbed. Diontae Johnson is one of the players who felt he should have been honored.

Johnson tweeted an emoji of a sleeping face after the Pro Bowl rosters were announced. The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver seems to feel that voters slept on him.

😴 — Diontae Johnson (@Juiceup__3) December 23, 2021

Johnson has 86 catches for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen were the four receivers who made it in the AFC.

Johnson has 21 more yards and one more touchdown than Allen, but Allen has six more catches and one fewer fumble. Diggs likewise has 21 fewer yards than Johnson, but he has two more touchdowns.

Johnson could easily make the case that he deserves the spot over Allen. Maybe the Chargers’ 8-6 record gave Allen the edge over Johnson, whose Steelers are 7-6-1.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs after catching a fifty yard touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports