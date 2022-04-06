Stefon Diggs, Bills agree to massive extension

Stefon Diggs is the latest wide receiver to secure a massive contract, as he and the Buffalo Bills have agreed to an extension.

Diggs has signed a four-year, $104 million extension with the Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the deal includes $70 million guaranteed.

Another mega deal: Bills reached agreement with WR Stefon Diggs on a 4-year, $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal ties Diggs to Buffalo for six more years, at $124.1M, with the intent from both sides to have him retire in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/ptSQ3eE54D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2022

Diggs had two years remaining on his previous contract, so the new deal ties him to Buffalo for six more seasons.

The agreement between Diggs and the Bills continues the recent theme of star wide receivers securing massive contracts. Tyreek Hill got more than $72 million guaranteed after he was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Davante Adams got $65 million guaranteed from the Las Vegas Raiders after they acquired him in a deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Diggs and Josh Allen have been a match made in heaven. The 28-year-old receiver caught 103 passes for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Some of those numbers were actually down from the year before, when Diggs had 127 catches for 1,535 yards. It’s no surprise Buffalo wanted to reward him with a fair-market deal.

