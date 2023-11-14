 Skip to main content
Stefon Diggs made a hilarious cameo on MNF Spanish broadcast

November 13, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Bills star Stefon Diggs gets interviewed by John Sutcliffe on "Monday Night Football" Spanish broadcast

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs decided to have some fun with ESPN’s Spanish broadcast of “Monday Night Football.”

Diggs had a hilarious interview with ESPN Deportes’ John Sutcliffe before the Bills took on the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The 3-time Pro Bowler seemingly used every ounce of Spanish he could muster to try and communicate with Sutcliffe.

The confusion was evident on Sutcliffe’s face when Diggs said, “Lo siento,” which translates to “I’m sorry.”

Diggs may not have complete mastery of the Spanish language, but he sure has the confidence to still give an entertaining interview.

Diggs entered the “Monday Night Football” contest with 70 catches for 834 yards with 7 touchdowns across 9 games played. The Bills star ranks in the top 5 in the NFL in all three categories.

