Stefon Diggs gets last laugh with response to Eli Apple

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was on the wrong side of Eli Apple’s Twitter boasting a week ago, but he got the last laugh on Monday.

Apple and the Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated in the AFC Championship game by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and plenty of people had their say after a week of Bengal trash-talking. Apple was a target, as many had filed away his response to Diggs after the Bengals’ 27-10 win over Buffalo in the Divisional round.

Diggs filed it away, too. On Monday, he issued his response to the Cincinnati cornerback, making it pretty clear that while he wasn’t going to overtly celebrate the Bengals’ demise, he had certainly taken notice of the response.

The internet undefeated… — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 30, 2023

That’s why I mind my business. And just play the creases — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 30, 2023

Have a good day world 🫶🏾 — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 30, 2023

In other words, Diggs is basically saying that what goes around comes around, and that is why he chooses to stick to his own business. That certainly seems to be a lesson the Bengals might want to learn from the last week.

Plenty of others went after Apple far more directly than Diggs did here. Diggs’ response, however, might be the most satisfying.