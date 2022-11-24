Great video: Stefon Diggs makes young fan’s Christmas wish come true

The Buffalo Bills on Thursday shared a great video that showed Stefon Diggs making a young fan’s Christmas wish come true.

The young Bills fan attended the team’s game on Thanksgiving in Detroit. He had a sign that said “All I want for Christmas is to play catch Diggs.”

Diggs came over and brought the young boy down to the field in order to play catch. The women who were with him completely freaked out.

The best part is the young boy caught the pass from Diggs and then threw a pass to the Bills receiver, which Diggs caught. The boy ended up getting his wish.

That was a small gesture by Diggs that gave the boy and his family a lifetime of memories.