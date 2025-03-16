Stefon Diggs is working out with an intriguing QB

Free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs sparked rumors with a recent workout video showing him on the field with a notable quarterback.

A recent video originally posted by Alkeme Performance Training showed Diggs running routes as he rehabs from the torn ACL he suffered with the Houston Texans last season. Diggs looked sharp in the video, but the real intrigue came from the fact that his workout partner was Geno Smith.

Geno Smith & Steffon Diggs working out together 👀



Geno and Diggs would be a LETHAL duo in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/XPfnzDEhpa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 16, 2025

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Smith, of course, was recently dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders to be their new starting quarterback. That meant the video was more than enough to start rumors that Diggs and the Raiders could fit together. The team could use some additional playmakers, as the roster has few weapons on it beyond Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. A lot of people think they will target one specific playmaker in the NFL Draft, but Diggs would still be a fit even under those circumstances.

Diggs has not been strongly linked to any teams thus far in free agency. His priority is likely on rehabbing the ACL tear he suffered on Oct. 27. Barring any setbacks, he should be able to play at least some part in the 2025 season, though he will presumably have to take a short-term prove-it deal to try and rebuild his value.

Diggs was having a productive seasons with the Texans before he suffered the season-ending injury. In eight games, he caught 47 passes for 496 yards with three touchdowns.