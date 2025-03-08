Everyone made the same prediction about Raiders’ draft plans

The Las Vegas Raiders acquired quarterback Geno Smith in a trade on Friday, and that led to a lot of people making the same conclusion about their NFL Draft plans.

The Raiders hold the sixth pick in the draft and presumably will no longer be considering a quarterback. Many believe that will leave them free to pursue Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the selection instead.

Ashton Jeanty makes so much sense, now, for the @Raiders. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 8, 2025

Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

you can lock-in Ashton Jeanty to the Raiders at this point lol nobody cares about positional value less than Pete Carroll



((I still think about Rashaad Penny)) — kev mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) March 8, 2025

Ashton Jeanty seems like a much stronger possibility for the Raiders now at No. 6.#Bears fans who have been pushing for him lately might be out of luck. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 8, 2025

There's a path to the Raiders being a playoff sleeper now. They have an upgrade at QB, likely will be trying to get Tyler Lockett and add a receiver early in the draft.



And Pete Carroll is salivating about the possibility of drafting Ashton Jeanty. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 8, 2025

Many pointed out that Raiders coach Pete Carroll has a long history of leaning on running backs, with Marshawn Lynch being the most famous example. The Raiders also met with Jeanty at the NFL Combine, and the running back spoke enthusiastically about the possibility of landing with the organization.

Ashton Jeanty on the #Raiders potentially drafting him at No. 6:



“I think that would be great especially with Pete Carroll’s history of running the ball.” pic.twitter.com/OvS5gAxlDU — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) February 28, 2025

The Raiders allowed Josh Jacobs to walk in free agency last year and did not do nearly enough to replace him. Alexander Mattison was the team’s leading rusher in 2024 with just 420 yards, and the Raiders only rushed for 1,357 yards as a team.

Smith was traded to the Raiders on Friday night essentially out of nowhere. He is not signed beyond 2025, but the expectation is that he and the Raiders will work on a contract extension. That would solve the Raiders’ quarterback situation, at least for a few years.

Jeanty is regarded as the top running back in the 2024 draft class after a senior season that saw him pile up 2,601 rushing yards. Some might be reluctant to pick a running back that high, but the Raiders might not be among them.