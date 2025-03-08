Larry Brown Sports

Everyone made the same prediction about Raiders’ draft plans

The Las Vegas Raiders acquired quarterback Geno Smith in a trade on Friday, and that led to a lot of people making the same conclusion about their NFL Draft plans.

The Raiders hold the sixth pick in the draft and presumably will no longer be considering a quarterback. Many believe that will leave them free to pursue Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the selection instead.

Many pointed out that Raiders coach Pete Carroll has a long history of leaning on running backs, with Marshawn Lynch being the most famous example. The Raiders also met with Jeanty at the NFL Combine, and the running back spoke enthusiastically about the possibility of landing with the organization.

The Raiders allowed Josh Jacobs to walk in free agency last year and did not do nearly enough to replace him. Alexander Mattison was the team’s leading rusher in 2024 with just 420 yards, and the Raiders only rushed for 1,357 yards as a team.

Smith was traded to the Raiders on Friday night essentially out of nowhere. He is not signed beyond 2025, but the expectation is that he and the Raiders will work on a contract extension. That would solve the Raiders’ quarterback situation, at least for a few years.

Jeanty is regarded as the top running back in the 2024 draft class after a senior season that saw him pile up 2,601 rushing yards. Some might be reluctant to pick a running back that high, but the Raiders might not be among them.

