Stefon Diggs flashes pink substance in party boat video

Stefon Diggs was captured on video flashing a baggie containing a pink substance while partying on a boat recently.

A video circulated online this week showing Diggs partying on a boat. Diggs seemingly was on the boat with his girlfriend, music performer Cardi B. The two were said to have been in the Miami, Fla., area, and the video may have stemmed from Memorial Day on Monday.

In one video, girls are seen bouncing their rear ends against each other while dancing.

In another video, Diggs is seen talking with three women gathered around him. Diggs then breaks out a baggie that contains a pink substance.

“Take that. Don’t take all of it. Y’all go have some fun … and come back and see me,” Diggs appears to say.

Patriots not happy with video

The video did not reflect well upon Diggs, whom the Patriots signed to a 3-year, $69 million deal this offseason. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked Wednesday about it and shared some thoughts.

“Well, it’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel said. “We’re hoping that with our time here on the field today, when we don’t have a script and we’re on the call-it periods, that we’re making great decisions. So, the message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions. Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

The Patriots have begun voluntary offseason team activities, though Diggs has not joined them yet.

The 31-year-old Diggs is in his first season with New England after spending just one season with Houston last year. Diggs had 47 catches for 496 yards and 3 touchdowns in 8 games with the Texans before suffering a season-ending torn ACL.

Diggs dating Cardi B

Stefon Diggs has been dating rapper Cardi B. The two went public with their relationship when they attended a New York Knicks playoff game together.