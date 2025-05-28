Mike Vrabel addresses video of Stefon Diggs on boat that raised questions

Stefon Diggs drew attention this week after a video surfaced of him partying on a boat, and New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has shared some of his thoughts on the situation.

Some clips that circulated on social media earlier this week showed Diggs having a good time on a yacht with a bunch of people. Rapper Cardi B, who appears to be in a relationship with Diggs, was among those in attendance.

In one video, Diggs could be seen surrounded by three women who appeared to be asking him for something. The star wide receiver eventually pulled out a small bag with what appeared to be a pink substance inside. Diggs told the women “don’t take all of it” and to “go have fun and come back and see me.”

A reporter asked Vrabel about the video prior to the Patriots’ voluntary practice on Wednesday. Vrabel said the team is aware of the video and spoke about the need to make good decisions on and off the field.

“Well, it’s something that we’re aware of. Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel said. “We’re hoping that with our time here on the field today, when we don’t have a script and we’re on the call-it periods, that we’re making great decisions. So, the message will be the same for all our players, that we’re trying to make great decisions. Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

Vrabel then said that he did not expect Diggs at practice on Wednesday, and a reporter noted that the receiver was in attendance last week.

Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel asked about the viral Stefon Diggs Boat Video



Diggs signed a 3-year, $69 million deal with the Patriots this offseason. The deal is a lot more team-friendly than it appears at first glance, which makes sense considering the four-time Pro Bowl wideout is coming off a torn ACL.

The Patriots are hoping Diggs can provide Drake Maye with the type of elite receiving option that the quarterback lacked in his rookie season last year. The last thing New England needs is Diggs facing some sort of disciplinary action.