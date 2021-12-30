Stefon Diggs gets roasted for his lack of pop culture knowledge

Very few can compete with Stefon Diggs on the gridiron, but the average joe would probably be able to take him on in the realm of pop culture.

The Buffalo Bills receiver tweeted on Wednesday about an epiphany he had — he realized that “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” are two different things.

Star Wars and Star Trek are two different things 😳 — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) December 30, 2021

Diggs immediately got clowned for the tweet, as few could believe that he was that clueless.

Did you not know this? Come on man they about to cook you for this — Jazz (@OlivasJazzlynn) December 30, 2021

This is worse than the Bills losing 4 Super Bowls https://t.co/EGlaycHQeJ — Kevin Heard (@kheard1984) December 30, 2021

Bro how are you famous but also living this far under a rock https://t.co/2Cscqw4vDF — Abolish Pickup Trucks (@omar37542079) December 30, 2021

Diggs seems like that one friend that every time he has an epiphany he got a friend that looks at him like: pic.twitter.com/daxu2jheLv — Ron Johnson (@3RonJohnson) December 30, 2021

Time for cancel culture to do its thing https://t.co/PmtFS92YVf — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) December 30, 2021

Unmoved, Diggs said that he would not be watching either of them because they were too long for his liking.

Both of them be a little too long … I don’t have four hours of free time to watch a movie — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) December 30, 2021

Plenty of people have never seen either “Star Wars” or “Star Trek” simply because it is not their cup of tea. But you would at least expect everybody to know that those are two separate and distinct franchises. Captain Kirk is not a Jedi, and Obi-Wan Kenobi cannot speak Klingon.

The two-time Pro Bowler Diggs probably shouldn’t feel too bad though. He is not the only pro athlete who has been in this boat before.

Photo: Sep 27, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) dances while leaving the field following the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports