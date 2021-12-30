 Skip to main content
Stefon Diggs gets roasted for his lack of pop culture knowledge

December 29, 2021
by Darryn Albert

Stefon Diggs

Very few can compete with Stefon Diggs on the gridiron, but the average joe would probably be able to take him on in the realm of pop culture.

The Buffalo Bills receiver tweeted on Wednesday about an epiphany he had — he realized that “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” are two different things.

Diggs immediately got clowned for the tweet, as few could believe that he was that clueless.

Unmoved, Diggs said that he would not be watching either of them because they were too long for his liking.

Plenty of people have never seen either “Star Wars” or “Star Trek” simply because it is not their cup of tea. But you would at least expect everybody to know that those are two separate and distinct franchises. Captain Kirk is not a Jedi, and Obi-Wan Kenobi cannot speak Klingon.

The two-time Pro Bowler Diggs probably shouldn’t feel too bad though. He is not the only pro athlete who has been in this boat before.

