Stefon Diggs has awesome ‘The Hangover’ cleats for Las Vegas game

Stefon Diggs is known for having some creative cleat designs, and the Buffalo Bills wide receiver unveiled some of his best on Sunday.

With Buffalo traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders, Diggs felt it was appropriate to rock cleats paying homage to “The Hangover.”

Diggs never seems to run out of ideas for custom cleats. He had some with a hilarious meme on them last season and even wore a pair with a “Toy Story” theme once. The Vegas kicks are up there among the best.