Stefon Diggs files extortion lawsuit against reality TV personality

Stefon Diggs has filed a lawsuit in which he claims he is the victim of extortion.

The Houston Chronicle’s Michael Shapiro published a story on Thursday regarding the matter. Attorneys filed a lawsuit in Harris County on Wednesday on behalf of Diggs. The lawsuit named Mia Jones and Brianna “Brii” Mack as defendants. Jones is more commonly known as reality TV personality Mulan Hernandez.

The lawsuit includes six counts alleging misconduct by the defendants, including the destruction of Diggs’ property. Diggs alleges that he was threatened with a deadly weapon and threatened with an extortion attempt for millions of dollars.

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Diggs’ attorney told the Chronicle that they filed the lawsuit as a preemptive measure against the alleged extortion attempt.

Diggs, who was traded by the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans in April 2024, is said to have had a casual relationship with Jones for a few months prior to an alleged June 7 incident. It seems like a fight took place on June 7. Jones and Mack allegedly destroyed property and refused to leave Diggs’ home that day. Diggs claimed to have been punched in the chest by Jones, who also allegedly threw punches at his head. Jones allegedly destroyed Diggs’ watch and gaming system.

Jones made a hospital visit that morning after dealing with “nause and vomiting” after a long night of partying. She said she had not suffered any physical abuse. She and Mack were said to have made a second hospital visit a week later despite not having seen Diggs that day.

Jones (aka “Mulan Hernandez,”) has appeared on “Basketball Wives Orlando.” She is also an aspiring basketball player.

Diggs, 31, is a four-time Pro Bowl player. He had 47 catches for 496 yards and 3 touchdowns last season with Houston.