Stefon Diggs shared some funny, odd opinions on water

Stefon Diggs is an All-Pro football player and has some All-Pro opinions on water.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver was on Twitter Friday and decided to tweet about water. He said confidently that water has a taste and that he can distinguish between different kinds.

I only drink certain water… — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) May 1, 2021

“IDC” is an acronym for “I don’t care,” which explains this tweet:

Idc what anyone says, water definitely has a taste — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) May 1, 2021

Box water taste it’s been in a box fr … — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) May 1, 2021

Diggs also is not a fan of Dasani water.

Dasani taste like somebody dropped a penny in it — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) May 1, 2021

Let’s hope the Buffalo Bills have found the kind of water Diggs likes. They must, because he started drinking from the fountain of success when he joined the team. His 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards both led the NFL. He also had eight receiving touchdowns last season.