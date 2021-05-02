 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, May 1, 2021

Stefon Diggs shared some funny, odd opinions on water

May 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs is an All-Pro football player and has some All-Pro opinions on water.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver was on Twitter Friday and decided to tweet about water. He said confidently that water has a taste and that he can distinguish between different kinds.

“IDC” is an acronym for “I don’t care,” which explains this tweet:

Diggs also is not a fan of Dasani water.

Let’s hope the Buffalo Bills have found the kind of water Diggs likes. They must, because he started drinking from the fountain of success when he joined the team. His 127 catches and 1,535 receiving yards both led the NFL. He also had eight receiving touchdowns last season.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus