Steph Curry called for questionable fouls in Game 3

June 8, 2022
by Larry Brown

Steph Curry smiles

Steph Curry was called for some very questionable fouls during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday in Boston.

Curry picked up three fouls in the first half and was called for his fourth foul just a few minutes into the third quarter.

On his first foul of the game, the Golden State Warriors guard barely made contact with Jaylen Brown. Curry was still called for the foul.

That call occurred just a few minutes into the game. He received his second foul call midway through the first quarter.

Then in the second quarter, Curry was called for a third foul after a flop from Derrick White.

And here was the fourth foul on Curry, which came early in the third quarter:

Curry couldn’t believe the call.

A few more calls like that, and he might let a mouthpiece fly.

