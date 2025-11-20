Stephen A. Smith calls Drake Maye a ‘liar’

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye claims he has not followed the media career of Cam Newton all that closely, and Stephen A. Smith finds that impossible to believe.

Maye is enjoying a breakout second season in the NFL, but Newton believes there has been a lot of luck involved for the former No. 3 overall pick. Newton said earlier this season that it is premature to call Maye one one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL because the Patriots have had such an easy schedule. Last week, the former NFL MVP said Maye’s success in 2025 has been “fool’s gold” because of the schedule and the influence of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Maye was asked in a radio appearance on Wednesday about Newton’s refusal to give him credit. Maye said he is unsure of which network Newton works for and that Newton and other members of the media “get paid to make remarks and make certain comments.” You can read more of the comments here.

On Thursday’s edition of “First Take,” Smith flat-out called Maye a “liar.” The way Smith sees it, there is no possible way a professional athlete would be unaware that Newton works for ESPN and is on “First Take.”

“He’s also a liar. He’s also a liar. First of all, let me tell you, it’s not to brag. Listen, ‘Pardon the Interruption’ is the No. 1 show on ESPN spanning 20-plus (years). ‘First Take’ is the No. 1 morning show 13 years and counting — April will be 14 years,” Smith said. “Don’t tell me you an athlete and you don’t know that. Don’t tell you you an athlete and you don’t know that Cam Newton’s on this show. You’re lying, that’s No. 1.”

Newton first joined ESPN in October 2024. He originally only appeared on “First Take” on Fridays during the NFL season. His role expanded in August and he now appears more than once a week.

Maye probably knows Newton is an analyst, but there is certainly no guarantee that the 23-year-old quarterback watches “First Take” or any other sports talk show. In fact, many athletes deliberately avoid shows like that because they would rather not hear what people like Newton and Smith have to say about them.

Newton has enjoyed success with ESPN because he is unafraid to deliver bold takes. Plenty of people care what he has to say, but it would hardly be a surprise if Maye were not one of them.