Drake Maye fires back at Cam Newton

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye issued a response to criticism from former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton, who appears regularly on ESPN’s “First Take,” has been dismissive of Maye, suggesting that his best performances have come against weak opposition. The former MVP attributed much of Maye’s success to Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and called the team’s success “fool’s gold.”

Maye was given the chance to respond to this in his weekly appearance on WEEI, but all he did was dismiss Newton’s comments.

“I don’t even know what show he’s on,” Maye said, via Lauren Campbell of MassLive. “I think they get paid to make remarks and make certain comments. So, I just worry about what people in our organization think, and worry about we think and what my teammates think. People are going to have different opinions. I’m just going out there on Sunday and worrying about ourselves.”

Beyond dismissing Newton’s media career, Maye even suggests the former MVP is just saying things for the money. That may not be true, as Newton has shown a willingness to be bold with his takes, but it is certainly one way of dismissing the criticism.

Maye has also succeeded in discrediting Newton with his play on the field. Despite Newton’s comments about the Patriots taking advantage of poor opposition, Maye has now beaten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills this season, both on the road. It’s pretty difficult to argue with those results, not to mention the league-leading 2,836 yards he has thrown for this year.