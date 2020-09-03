Stephen Gostkowski signs with Titans

The Miami Dolphins have gotten nothing but positive reports on Tua Tagovailoa’s health since they drafted him back in April, and all of the good news appears to have made Josh Rosen expendable.
The Dolphins have been fielding calls f
The Seattle Seahawks are giving Josh Gordon another chance.
Gordon has re-signed with the Seahawks, his agent confirmed on Thursday. The deal is for one year and could be worth around $1 million. Gordon has applied for reinstatement and is
Russell Westbrook has officially moved out of Oklahoma, and the move may have stung a bit for financial reasons.
As Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times discovered this week, Westrbook recently sold his estate near Oklahoma City for $1.0
Steve Nash was not mentioned as one of the candidates to land the head coaching job with the Brooklyn Nets, but he was apparently at the top of their list all along.
The Nets have reached an agreement with Nash to make him their next head
The NFL and NFL Players Association are taking steps to ensure all players and team staffers have the opportunity to vote on Election Day.
The NFL and NFLPA put out a press release on Thursday regarding social justice initiatives. One of t
The Tennessee Titans worked out a pair of veteran kickers over the weekend, and they have decided to sign one of them.
Former New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski has signed a deal with the Titans, the team announced on Thursday.