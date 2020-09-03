Stephen Gostkowski signs with Titans

The Tennessee Titans worked out a pair of veteran kickers over the weekend, and they have decided to sign one of them.

Former New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski has signed a deal with the Titans, the team announced on Thursday. Tennessee had also worked out former Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka on Sunday.

Gostkowski, 36, Patriots’ kicker from 2006-2019. He was sidelined by a hip injury last year and then got cut by New England this offseason. He has made 87.4 percent of his field goals during his career.

The Titans released kicker Greg Joseph after signing Gostkowski.