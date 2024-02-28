Stephen Jones has stern message about Dak Prescott’s future with Cowboys

The gridiron marriage between quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys appears to be one that’s built to last.

After yet another playoff flameout this season, questions abounded about whether or not the Cowboys would make any major changes. Team ownership showed their commitment to head coach Mike McCarthy last month. The Jones family is keeping that same energy toward their longtime QB1.

Prescott is entering the final year of the 4-year, $160 million contract he signed in 2021.

While speaking to reporters Tuesday at the NFL combine, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones affirmed the team’s dedication toward coming to terms with Prescott on an extension.

“Our whole thing with Dak is him being a Cowboy,” Jones said, via Jon Machota and Alex Andrejev of The Athletic. “That’s all that’s on our mind.”

Jones added that the Cowboys have yet to even consider the thought of any future without Prescott on their roster.

Prescott is slated to reset the quarterback market with a monstrous projected annual salary for his next deal. The 30-year-old performed at the level deserving of such a figure during the regular season.

Prescott led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record after arguably the best season of his career. The 8-year pro led the NFL in passing touchdowns with 36, while his 4,516 passing yard total was third in the NFL. He finished second in NFL MVP voting behind Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.