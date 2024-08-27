Former Giants WR gets cut amid comeback attempt

Former longtime New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard’s quest to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster has hit a snag.

Shepard was cut by the Bucs, which will make the 31-year-old receiver available to other teams. However, Tampa Bay reportedly is hoping they will be able to add Shepard to their practice squad.

The #Bucs have released veteran WR Sterling Shepard, source said. The 31-year-old signed with hopes of rekindling his rapport with old teammate Baker Mayfield. And that may still happen. The team is holding a practice spot for him. pic.twitter.com/aZ31Gn5k47 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2024

Shepard was the No. 40 overall pick by the Giants in 2016 and had a promising start to his career. But he was limited to 7 games in 2021 and then he suffered a torn ACL in 2022, which limited him to 3 games that season.

Shepard returned to appear in 15 games last year but had only 10 total catches. His best NFL season was in 2018, when he had 66 catches for 872 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Shepard teamed with Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma, which helps explain why he would want to reunite with his former QB on the Bucs.