Former Giants WR gets cut amid comeback attempt

August 26, 2024
by Larry Brown
Sterling Shephard wearing headphones

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard on the field for warm ups before the Giants face the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former longtime New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard’s quest to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster has hit a snag.

Shepard was cut by the Bucs, which will make the 31-year-old receiver available to other teams. However, Tampa Bay reportedly is hoping they will be able to add Shepard to their practice squad.

Shepard was the No. 40 overall pick by the Giants in 2016 and had a promising start to his career. But he was limited to 7 games in 2021 and then he suffered a torn ACL in 2022, which limited him to 3 games that season.

Shepard returned to appear in 15 games last year but had only 10 total catches. His best NFL season was in 2018, when he had 66 catches for 872 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Shepard teamed with Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma, which helps explain why he would want to reunite with his former QB on the Bucs.

