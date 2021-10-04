Steve Belichick goes viral for his awkward faces

Steve Belichick went viral on social media Sunday night for some of his awkward faces.

Belichick is the New England Patriots’ outside linebackers coach and functions in a role similar to a defensive coordinator. He was shown by NBC early in the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and went viral.

Then the cameras showed Steve again in the fourth quarter. The 34-year-old was battling the rain and cold in New England and kept squinting, sniffing and snarling.

Your brain after watching football all day pic.twitter.com/7Hd0SeYPLN — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 4, 2021

When the edible hits pic.twitter.com/JgBpskwN5d — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 4, 2021

Maybe he should think about going to the eye doctor to see if he needs some glasses.

Steve is the son of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, but his facial behavior remind us more of another former AFC coach.