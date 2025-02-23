Steve Smith called out for having affair with man’s wife

Steve Smith’s personal business has been posted all over the internet for everyone to see.

A man named Tony Martinez, who claims Smith was having an affair with Martinez’s wife, posted evidence of the affair online. The man shared screenshots of dirty text messages that Smith allegedly shared with the Martinez’s wife. Martinez claims that his wife had Smith saved as the number “3” in her phone, with no other information tipping off the former NFL player’s identity.

The man even shared a video recording of a phone call he had with the alleged Smith. Upon being confronted via the phone for having relations with his wife, Smith said “I’m sorry.”

Aug 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Former Panthers wide receiver and now commentator Steve Smith Sr. before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

You can see some of the messages and hear the call here but beware of the explicit content and language.

Smith is an Evangelical Christian and has four children with his wife. The woman with whom Smith is accused of having the affair played in the Baltimore Ravens’ marching band. Smith played 16 seasons in the NFL from 2001-2016 and made five Pro Bowls. He spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers and the final three seasons with the Ravens.

Smith was known for being a big trash talker when he played and parlayed that into a broadcasting role with NFL Media in retirement.