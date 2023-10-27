Steve Smith issues apology to Jerry Jeudy

Steve Smith did not have much success the first time he apologized to Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, so the NFL legend is giving it another shot.

Smith and Jeudy have been beefing since Smith called Jeudy a “JAG” — an acronym for “just a guy” — while Smith was discussing Jeudy on an episode of the five-time Pro Bowler’s podcast. Smith said he tried to make amends with Jeudy two weeks ago before the Broncos faced the Kansas City Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football,” but Jeudy wanted nothing to do with it.

After Jeudy snubbed Smith, the analyst completely eviscerated Jeudy on the air during NFL Network’s “Thursday Night Football” pregame show. You can see the video here.

Smith wishes he had handled things differently. He discussed the drama during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday and offered an apology. Smith said he learned through counseling over the years that he should address a problem the same way it began, which in this case was publicly.

“I like to look people in the eye, whether it’s good or bad, to get a real sense of who they are. So, when I approached Jerry Jeudy, I wanted to say that I apologize because it was the type of words that I used that obviously did not sit well with him,” Smith said. “That’s more important than walking back my words. If you can talk about a man, you gotta be able look that man in the eye and say something and give him an opportunity. So when he responded the way he did, which I won’t get into the totality and what all was said, I was like, ‘Alright.’ I was getting light-skinned. I didn’t handle it. I was very emotional about how he said it. So I came back on the air and was like, ‘Alright, cool.’

“For me, this will be the last time. I want to apologize and this is my apology. I gotta do it the same way. I showed my tail publicly. I apologize for how I said what I said and it didn’t sit well, but that wasn’t my intent. What’s done is done and I’m sorry. It makes me more aware that I gotta use different words and not make it come across like I’m jealous or envious of the current players, because I’m not.”

"I love breaking down WRs & what I said about Jerry Jeudy wasn't the best way to say it.. When I approached him I wanted to apologize because the words didn't sit right with him.. I apologize for what I said & I appreciate & love the current players" ~ @SteveSmithSr89 pic.twitter.com/xOLsSEd6hL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 27, 2023

Jeudy said after the “Thursday Night Football” incident that he did not know Smith was going to apologize, otherwise he would have reacted differently when Smith approached him. Even if Jeudy chooses not to talk about it again, the beef will probably be over now.