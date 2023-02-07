Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team

Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing.

Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Wilks will replace DeMeco Ryans, who was named the head coach of the Houston Texans last week.

San Francisco is a great landing spot for Wilks, as their past two defensive coordinators went on to be hired for head coach jobs after enjoying success. The 49ers are loaded with defensive talent and had the NFL’s No. 1 defense this season.

Wilks, 53, went 6-6 as Carolina’s interim head coach after replacing Matt Rhule. He has previously served as a defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and Panthers. He also was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and went 3-13.