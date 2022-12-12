Steve Wilks gets head coach hype after Panthers’ latest win

The Carolina Panthers’ latest win has them firmly in the NFC South race, and it has interim coach Steve Wilks gaining attention as a possibility to land the permanent job.

The Panthers scored a surprise 30-24 win in Seattle on Sunday, moving the team to 5-8 on the season after a brutal start. It was the Panthers’ first road win of the season, and their third victory in the last four games overall.

That led to plenty of praise for Wilks, who took over as interim coach after the Panthers fired Matt Rhule after a 1-4 start. Carolina is 4-4 since then, and have pulled to within one game of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South lead.

Wilks’ effort has not gone unnoticed. Some pundits made the case for him to have the interim tag removed, especially if Carolina winds up pushing for a playoff spot.

On October 10, David Tepper said Steve Wilks can earn the title of head coach in Carolina beyond 2022 if he does an “incredible job.” He’s doing an incredible job. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 12, 2022

Steve Wilks merits immense consideration to keep that job. I would not be surprised if he does — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 12, 2022

Former Panthers safety Tre Boston, who played two stints with the team, argued on social media that Wilks should be the Panthers’ permanent choice.

A Win In Seattle!! Cmon!!! Steve Wilks Has To Be Our Guy! Say it will me!! 🗣️🗣️HEAD COACH STEVE WILKS‼️‼️ This Is Carolina Panther Football! Hard Nose Fronts! Run The Ball! Stop The Run & Turnovers! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) December 12, 2022

Wilks is certainly giving owner David Tepper a big decision, and it certainly sounds like he will get significant consideration. The team clearly improved under him after he took over, and as long as they continue to respond to him, he should arguably be the frontrunner.