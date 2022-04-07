Two other coaches join Brian Flores lawsuit

Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL more than two months ago, and he has now been joined by two other coaches.

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks and former NFL defensive assistant Ray Horton have both joined Flores’ discrimination lawsuit. Wilks filed a complaint on Thursday alleging that he was discriminated against by the Cardinals in 2018. He says he was hired only as a “bridge coach” that season and not given any real shot to succeed.

The complaint of Steve Wilks: pic.twitter.com/hYuatuXlhw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2022

Wilks was fired following a 3-13 season. His complaint notes that he was replaced by Kliff Kingsbury, who had no prior NFL coaching experience.

Horton made a similar allegation against the Tennessee Titans. He accused them of conducting a “sham interview” with him in 2016 before they hired Mike Mularkey.

The complaint of Ray Horton: pic.twitter.com/Htf0IbiP6v — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2022

Flores made other allegations in his original suit that could have serious ramifications down the road. The ex-Miami Dolphins head coach accused his former team of trying to compensate him for losses and committing a major tampering violation. He accused multiple teams of conducting sham interviews with him to satisfy the Rooney Rule.

Flores joined Mike Tomlin’s staff with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

Photo: Dec 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores runs off the field after winning the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports