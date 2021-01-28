 Skip to main content
Super Bowl LV uniform matchup revealed for Bucs and Chiefs

January 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

What color uniforms will the respective teams be wearing in the Super Bowl? We now have the answer.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. The Bucs are the home team and got to choose their uniform. They will be wearing white with pewter. The Chiefs will be wearing red.

The matchup can be visualized with what you see at the top of the graphic below:

The alternative uniform matchup would have been the Bucs in red and the Chiefs in white. The one we will get to see in the big game is much more visually pleasing.

The Chiefs wore their red jerseys in last year’s Super Bowl, and in both of their playoff victories this month. The Bucs have worn their road whites in their last two playoff wins.

