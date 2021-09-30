Super Bowl LVI halftime show to feature all-star team of rappers

The entertainers for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in February were announced on Thursday. The group features an all-star team of rappers.

Pepsi, which sponsors the halftime show, made the announcement regarding the cast. The show will feature Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

All the musical artists had coordinated tweets to share the news:

I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!@NBCSports @Pepsi @NFL @RocNation #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/zn1wfJdhp2 — Dr. Dre (@drdre) September 30, 2021

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to take place on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. We don’t know yet who will be playing in the game, but we do know who will be performing at halftime.