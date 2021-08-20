Tarik Cohen has message for Bears fans who might boo Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky will return to Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday for the first time as a visiting player, and some Bears fans may feel inclined to boo their former quarterback. Tarik Cohen clearly does not want that to happen.

Cohen, who was teammates with Trubisky for four seasons in Chicago, had a message for Bears fans on Friday. He said anyone who boos Trubisky during the Bears’ preseason game against the Buffalo Bills is “lame and a weirdo.”

If you boo Mitch tomorrow you a lame and a weirdo — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) August 20, 2021

The Bears used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 Draft on Trubisky. To say that it did not work out would be an understatement, but that was not entirely Trubisky’s fault. Head coach Matt Nagy was not with the team when Trubisky was drafted, and the two never seemed like a good fit. Nagy has faced a great deal of criticism for how he handled Tribusky, and a lot of it is deserved.

While Trubisky can fairly be labeled a bust, he wasn’t exactly put in a thrive to succeed in Chicago. Cohen likely realizes that and thinks Bears fans should as well.