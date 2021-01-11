Rex Ryan trashes Matt Nagy over handling of Mitchell Trubisky

It’s quite clear that Rex Ryan is not a huge fan of Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy.

The former New York Jets coach ripped Nagy on ESPN’s “Get Up!” on Monday, accusing the Bears coach of doing a poor job defending quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

“I don’t like him. I don’t like the way he doesn’t take every damn bullet for [Trubisky],” Ryan said, via Justin Terranova of the New York Post. “That’s your job as a head coach. You don’t make your quarterback take every bullet. You take the dang bullets. That’s what I don’t respect about this guy.”

Ryan went even further, questioning Nagy’s reputation as an offensive guru and downplaying the Bears coach’s two playoff appearances in three years.

“I’ve never been a big fan of this Nagy guy, and quite honestly, it’s because of the way he handled the Trubisky thing,” Ryan continued. “He put everything on him. He’s the guy they blame everything on. Well why don’t you look at yourself first, man? Dude, you scored three points in this game — I know it was nine, but no, it was three points. You’re an offensive guru. That’s why you came here.

“You’ve gone to the playoffs two of the last three years. Congratulations. That’s because the NFC is a hell of a lot weaker than the AFC.”

Nagy has never been completely convinced by Trubisky, but the coach did give the quarterbacl his starting job back at the beginning of the season. It wasn’t as if Trubisky didn’t deserve his benching a few weeks later.

Trubisky threw 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2020. He’ll be a free agent this offseason.