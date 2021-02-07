 Skip to main content
Tarik Cohen responds to Eagles trade rumors

February 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tarik Cohen

Tarik Cohen was part of some trade rumors on Saturday and issued a response on Twitter.

Rumors surrounding a possible Carson Wentz trade have heated up. There have been suggestions that the Chicago Bears are interested in making a deal for the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.

Two Philly reporters said a Wentz trade could involve Cohen, a first-round pick, and Nick Foles.

Cohen heard about the rumors and shot them down via Twitter.

Regardless of what Cohen says or was told, he could still very easily be traded. And if the Bears think that acquiring Wentz and his contract will fix their issues, they’re going to be in some trouble.

