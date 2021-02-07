Tarik Cohen responds to Eagles trade rumors

Tarik Cohen was part of some trade rumors on Saturday and issued a response on Twitter.

Rumors surrounding a possible Carson Wentz trade have heated up. There have been suggestions that the Chicago Bears are interested in making a deal for the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.

Two Philly reporters said a Wentz trade could involve Cohen, a first-round pick, and Nick Foles.

Name I’m hearing is Tarik Cohen, a first rounder and yes world, Nick Foles. https://t.co/dEsK5N8oV8 — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) February 7, 2021

Rumors all over tonight on #Eagles trade of QB Carson Wentz. Here’s what I’m told. Wentz and a draft pick to #Bears for number 1 draft pick, QB Nick Foles, and RB Tarik Cohen who is coming off ACL injury but should be ready in September. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) February 7, 2021

Cohen heard about the rumors and shot them down via Twitter.

Lemme clear this up real quick . Just got off the phone wit my HC and GM , bears fans we locked in don’t worry . people say anything nowadays man . — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) February 7, 2021

Regardless of what Cohen says or was told, he could still very easily be traded. And if the Bears think that acquiring Wentz and his contract will fix their issues, they’re going to be in some trouble.

Photo: Thomson200/Wikimedia via CC0