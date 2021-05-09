 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, May 8, 2021

Tarik Cohen posts note looking for help locating missing twin brother

May 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tarik Cohen

Tarik Cohen posted a note on Twitter Saturday seeking help locating his twin brother.

Cohen asked those in the Raleigh/Durham area of North Carolina for their help in finding his brother, Tyrell. Cohen posted a description of his brother, his last whereabouts, and said his brother could be injured.

Tyrell is a fraternal twin for Tarik but has the same height at 5-foot-6.

Tarik, 25, is from Bunn, North Carolina. He grew up with his mother and brothers, including Tyrell. He has two half-brothers, including one who was shot and paralyzed in 2018.

“He’s my purpose,” Cohen said of his half-brother, Danta Norman. “They’ve always been my purpose, my brothers and my mom, that’s my dominant family that I grew up seeing every day. But I feel like it adds a little more fuel to the fire now.”

Cohen played college ball at North Carolina A&T and has spent the past four seasons with the Bears. He is recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus