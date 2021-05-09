Tarik Cohen posts note looking for help locating missing twin brother

Tarik Cohen posted a note on Twitter Saturday seeking help locating his twin brother.

Cohen asked those in the Raleigh/Durham area of North Carolina for their help in finding his brother, Tyrell. Cohen posted a description of his brother, his last whereabouts, and said his brother could be injured.

RALEIGH/DURHAM AREA Have you seen my brother ? Last seen 2 am at Heroes pub on six forks rd. Wearing a red shirt black pants and white shoes !! 5’6” 165

Could be on foot in the woulds around 540 and six forks . Possibly injured ! RT if you’re in the area please . pic.twitter.com/CqCbbZyDGx — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) May 9, 2021

Tyrell is a fraternal twin for Tarik but has the same height at 5-foot-6.

Tarik, 25, is from Bunn, North Carolina. He grew up with his mother and brothers, including Tyrell. He has two half-brothers, including one who was shot and paralyzed in 2018.

“He’s my purpose,” Cohen said of his half-brother, Danta Norman. “They’ve always been my purpose, my brothers and my mom, that’s my dominant family that I grew up seeing every day. But I feel like it adds a little more fuel to the fire now.”

Cohen played college ball at North Carolina A&T and has spent the past four seasons with the Bears. He is recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL.