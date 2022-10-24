Taylor Heinicke cashed in with big incentive in win over Packers

Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to a big upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and the veteran quarterback made some extra money in the process.

Heinicke is making just $1.5 million in base salary this season, but his contract includes incentives. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the 29-year-old earned an extra $125,000 on Sunday because he played more than 60 percent of the offensive snaps and Washington won.

By playing at least 60% of the snaps and because the Commanders won, QB Taylor Heinicke earned a $125,000 incentive today. A huge team win and a boost to his bank account. pic.twitter.com/CZ0wTYaExf — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 23, 2022

Carson Wentz sat out against Green Bay due to a finger injury. He has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next three games before he is eligible to return. Washington head coach Ron Rivera opted to start Heinicke over rookie Sam Howell, and the decision proved to be a good one.

Heinicke went 20/33 for 201 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He made some clutch throws late when it looked like Aaron Rodgers might have a chance to lead one of his patented game-winning drives. Heinicke earned every bit of that $125,000.