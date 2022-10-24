 Skip to main content
Taylor Heinicke cashed in with big incentive in win over Packers

October 24, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Taylor Heinicke on the practice field

May 25, 2021; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to pass during an OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to a big upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and the veteran quarterback made some extra money in the process.

Heinicke is making just $1.5 million in base salary this season, but his contract includes incentives. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the 29-year-old earned an extra $125,000 on Sunday because he played more than 60 percent of the offensive snaps and Washington won.

Carson Wentz sat out against Green Bay due to a finger injury. He has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next three games before he is eligible to return. Washington head coach Ron Rivera opted to start Heinicke over rookie Sam Howell, and the decision proved to be a good one.

Heinicke went 20/33 for 201 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He made some clutch throws late when it looked like Aaron Rodgers might have a chance to lead one of his patented game-winning drives. Heinicke earned every bit of that $125,000.

