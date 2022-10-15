Taylor Heinicke or Sam Howell? Commanders have QB options

Carson Wentz may miss some time for the Washington Commanders due to a hand injury suffered in his team’s Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. If he ends up missing time, Washington has a few options to consider at quarterback.

Taylor Heinicke is the experienced backup who made 15 starts for Washington last season. He passed for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while going 7-8 as a starter. The 29-year-old is exciting and does not let up, but his ceiling is probably limited.

Sam Howell is a rookie 5th-round pick out of North Carolina. He played well in the preseason, passing for 547 yards and three touchdowns. He is the unknown commodity, and Washington may want to see what he can do.

For now, a few reporters are suggesting that Washington will stick with Heinicke if Wentz isn’t able to play in Week 7.

Checked in with team source – Heinicke is firmly entrenched as backup. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 15, 2022

Carson Wentz has a fractured finger (@Rapsheet first). The timeline @1067theFan has heard on Wentz, who will see another doctor on Monday, is that his recovery could be as much as six weeks. They'll know more on Monday. Taylor Heinicke would be the next man up. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 15, 2022

There are many worse backup quarterback options than Heinicke. But considering Washington has already seen him for a full year, you could understand why fans would want to know what the team has in Howell too.

Washington is 2-4 following their Thursday night win over Chicago.