Taylor Heinicke or Sam Howell? Commanders have QB options

October 15, 2022
by Larry Brown
May 25, 2021; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to pass during an OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz may miss some time for the Washington Commanders due to a hand injury suffered in his team’s Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears. If he ends up missing time, Washington has a few options to consider at quarterback.

Taylor Heinicke is the experienced backup who made 15 starts for Washington last season. He passed for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while going 7-8 as a starter. The 29-year-old is exciting and does not let up, but his ceiling is probably limited.

Sam Howell is a rookie 5th-round pick out of North Carolina. He played well in the preseason, passing for 547 yards and three touchdowns. He is the unknown commodity, and Washington may want to see what he can do.

For now, a few reporters are suggesting that Washington will stick with Heinicke if Wentz isn’t able to play in Week 7.

There are many worse backup quarterback options than Heinicke. But considering Washington has already seen him for a full year, you could understand why fans would want to know what the team has in Howell too.

Washington is 2-4 following their Thursday night win over Chicago.

