Taylor Heinicke cashed unique contract incentive with upset win over Buccaneers

Taylor Heinicke outplayed Tom Brady on Sunday, and he also got to make some extra bank for his efforts.

Heinicke’s Washington Football Team upset Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. The veteran Heinicke completed 26 of 32 passes for 256 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.

ESPN’s Field Yates noted that the upset victory cashed a unique contract incentive for Heinicke, who earns $125,000 this season for every time he plays at least 60 percent of snaps in a win.

Heinicke began the season as a backup but became the full-time starter after Ryan Fitzpatrick got injured in Week 1. He had already cashed the incentive twice this season with Washington’s wins over the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons. But it had been a while since Heinicke’s last one, as the team had lost four straight games entering Sunday.

The 28-year-old Heinicke is making just $1 million in base salary this year, so a $125,000 incentive makes a big difference. It is also one of the more unique contract incentives we have seen in the NFL this season.

Photo: May 25, 2021; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to pass during an OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports