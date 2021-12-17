Taylor Heinicke among several Washington players with asymptomatic COVID

The Washington Football Team has had several players test positive for COVID-19 this week, but very few of them are experiencing any symptoms.

More than 20 Washington players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. One of the latest was starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke. During a radio appearance on Friday morning, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said 80 percent of his players who are on the COVID list feel perfectly healthy.

Ron Rivera tells @kevinsheehanDC “80 percent” of his players have no symptoms — “Absolutely none” — and he’s hopeful some players can return under the new protocols. “We may be fortunate in the next day or two.” — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) December 17, 2021

Heinicke is among that group, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He will almost certainly have to miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, however. Backup quarterback Kyle Allen is also on the COVID list. He has a chance to be cleared in time for Sunday, but Washington has signed Garrett Gilbert off the New England Patriots’ practice squad as insurance.

The NFL has seen a rapid increase in COVID cases this week, but the majority of those who have tested positive are not ill. That is part of the reason the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a significant change in the COVID policy.

