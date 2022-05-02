 Skip to main content
Taylor Lewan jokingly taunts Mike Vrabel for drafting Michigan star

May 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Aug 28, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel is a proud Ohio State alum. He played his college football there, got his start in coaching there, and is even in the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. Vrabel also knows football talent when he sees it, even if it comes from the rival Michigan Wolverines.

Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, a former Michigan player, couldn’t help but jokingly taunt Vrabel about one of those talents the Titans drafted. Tennessee grabbed Michigan running back Hassan Haskins in the fourth round of the draft, and Lewan swiftly reacted on Twitter. Lewan praised Vrabel for putting his ego to the side and selecting Haskins despite the fact that the running back “absolutely donkey-stomped” Ohio State in November.

As Lewan notes, Haskins went off for 169 yards and five touchdowns in last November’s Michigan-Ohio State game. Haskins’ efforts were pivotal in Michigan’s 42-27 win, which broke an eight-game Michigan losing streak in the rivalry.

Vrabel no doubt saw that game, and maybe it even helped Haskins get drafted by Tennessee. It’s also possible that Vrabel knows a strong recommendation from Jim Harbaugh when he hears one.

