Jim Harbaugh had great quote about Hassan Haskins

Hassan Haskins was the offensive star of the game for Michigan in their 42-27 win over Ohio State on Saturday. The senior running back rushed for 169 yards and five touchdowns in a memorable performance. He was unstoppable in the second half, and Jim Harbaugh had a great quote about him after the game.

Harbaugh said Ohio State thought they saw a ghost, which turned out to be Haskins.

‘They thought they saw a ghost. They didn’t. It was No. 25, Hassan Haskins.’ — Jim Harbaugh — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 27, 2021

Haskins’ performance is a big tribute to Michigan’s offensive line, which pushed around the Buckeyes. The Wolverines rushed for 297 yards and six touchdowns. They were even able to run successfully at the end of the game despite Ohio State knowing it was coming.

The win was Harbaugh’s first against Ohio State as a head coach. It left him feeling good enough to talk a little trash.

Photo: Nov 6, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) rushes in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports