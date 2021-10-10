Taysom Hill carted off after ugly hit to head from William Jackson

Taysom Hill left the New Orleans Saints’ game against Washington on Sunday after he was on the receiving end of a brutal shot to the head.

Hill was trying to haul in a pass from Jameis Winston in the second quarter when Washington defensive back William Jackson delivered a blow to the head as Hill was going to the ground. You can see the hit below:

#Saints' Taysom Hill just took a scary shot to the helmet and he's being carted off. Hill was able to get on the cart on his own, but a vicious hit. #NOvsWSH pic.twitter.com/3CZmTnvqp5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021

Hill was carted to the locker room after the play. Jackson will likely face a fine for the hit.