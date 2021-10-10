 Skip to main content
Taysom Hill carted off after ugly hit to head from William Jackson

October 10, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Taysom Hill William Jackson

Taysom Hill left the New Orleans Saints’ game against Washington on Sunday after he was on the receiving end of a brutal shot to the head.

Hill was trying to haul in a pass from Jameis Winston in the second quarter when Washington defensive back William Jackson delivered a blow to the head as Hill was going to the ground. You can see the hit below:

Hill was carted to the locker room after the play. Jackson will likely face a fine for the hit.

