Taysom Hill favored to start for Saints over Jameis Winston?

The New Orleans Saints re-signed Jameis Winston this offseason, and he is expected to compete for the starting quarterback job heading into Week 1. As of now, he may be in second place for it.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe said he was told by NFL sources that Saints head coach Sean Payton is leaning toward entering the season with Taysom Hill as his starter.

“If the experiment fails, Payton can fall back on Winston and a more traditional pocket-based offense and move Hill back to his Swiss Army Knife role,” Volin wrote.

Hill has never been known for his passing ability, but Payton loves the versatility he brings to the Saints’ offense. The former BYU star completed an impressive 72.7 percent of his passes last season. He also averaged 5.3 yards per carry, which is why he’s capable of creating problems for defenses. Of course, many are skeptical that Hill will continue to be effective after teams have enough film on him.

Some Saints players were reportedly upset that Hill was given the starting job after Drew Brees got injured last year.

Winston is more of a traditional NFL quarterback, but he needs to prove he can protect the ball. He threw 30 interceptions in his last full season as a starter in 2019.

There’s a good chance both Hill and Winston will get a shot to start at some point this season.