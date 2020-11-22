Report: Multiple Saints players wanted Jameis Winston to start over Taysom Hill

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has made the somewhat surprising decision to start Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and the choice may not have sat well with all of the team’s players.

Multiple players and people within the Saints organization feel that Jameis Winston should be starting in place of the injured Drew Brees, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Payton, however, wants to evaluate whether or not Hill can become the full-time starting quarterback when Brees retires, which is likely to be after the season.

The Saints signed Hill to a two-year, $21 million extension last offseason. Payton reportedly informed Hill at that point that he would get an opportunity to start if Brees ever got injured.

But even with Hill starting on Sunday, the Saints have not ruled out keeping Winston once Brees retires. Winston is said to have impressed coaches and teammates in New Orleans thus far, and Payton considers him to be a part of the team’s long-term plans.

Brees was placed on injured reserve by the Saints on Friday, meaning he will be out for at least three games. The more we hear about the 41-year-old, the more banged up he sounds. Brees took a big hit in last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers (video here) that left him with rib fractures and a collapsed lung, and a new report revealed that the injuries are even more extensive than originally believed.

If Hill struggles on Sunday, it would not be a surprise to see Winston get a shot in Week 12. Both quarterbacks could have a chance to show why they are deserving of being the Saints’ starter after Brees is gone.