Report: Taysom Hill getting first-round tender from Saints

If Taysom Hill wants to be valued like a franchise quarterback, he’s going to be very happy with what the New Orleans Saints will reportedly do with his restricted free agent tender.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints are placing a first-round tender on Hill, and the team intends to re-sign him as soon as possible.

Saints putting money where mouth is: they’re planning to place 1st-round tender on restricted FA QB Taysom Hill, per source, meaning NO will have a chance to match any offer sheet he signs with another team or get back a first-round pick. Saints plan to re-sign him soon anyway. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2020

In other words, the Saints are committed to keeping Hill with the franchise. He’s clearly viewed as the quarterback of the future and will be Drew Brees’ successor. That’s the signal the Saints are giving with this tender.

Hill has said he wants to be viewed as a franchise quarterback. This should satisfy him on that front, and may even help contract negotiations along.