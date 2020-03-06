pixel 1
Friday, March 6, 2020

Report: Taysom Hill getting first-round tender from Saints

March 6, 2020
by Grey Papke

If Taysom Hill wants to be valued like a franchise quarterback, he’s going to be very happy with what the New Orleans Saints will reportedly do with his restricted free agent tender.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints are placing a first-round tender on Hill, and the team intends to re-sign him as soon as possible.

In other words, the Saints are committed to keeping Hill with the franchise. He’s clearly viewed as the quarterback of the future and will be Drew Brees’ successor. That’s the signal the Saints are giving with this tender.

Hill has said he wants to be viewed as a franchise quarterback. This should satisfy him on that front, and may even help contract negotiations along.


