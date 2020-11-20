Taysom Hill news caused ESPN fantasy app to crash due to TE eligibility

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly planning to start Taysom Hill at quarterback over Jameis Winston on Sunday. While many who play fantasy football were contemplating whether or not to plug Hill into their QB spot, people in ESPN leagues could not get to the waiver wire fast enough.

The reason for that is simple — Hill is eligible to be played at the tight end spot in ESPN fantasy leagues. Yahoo and other leagues only have Hill listed as a quarterback. So many people rushed to pick up Hill in ESPN leagues that the fantasy app crashed at one point.

I was going to check how many people had Taysom Hill on their fantasy rosters on ESPN, but… pic.twitter.com/Aeh8xEF9Hs — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) November 20, 2020

FANTASY FOOTBALL CRASHED BECAUSE EVERYONE TRYING TO GET TAYSOM HILL LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/c6arJoOU2v — Lυкє (@HoodieHarden_) November 20, 2020

Any starting quarterback is worth playing as a tight end in fantasy, but that is especially true this season. With George Kittle injured, the tight end position has been a mess beyond Travis Kelce. Hill’s rushing ability and touchdown potential make him a must-start for anyone, and even those who have Kelce on their teams would have to consider it.

The Hill news came as a surprise, as it was assumed that Jameis Winston would start for the Saints with Drew Brees injured.