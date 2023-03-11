Teams trying to trade for Broncos’ wide receivers

The Denver Broncos have been quite busy over the past month or so, trading for head coach Sean Payton and cleaning house in terms of personnel. And they may not be done yet as multiple teams have called and inquired about wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, reports ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Multiple teams have called the Denver Broncos to inquire about both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, per sources.

I was told Denver is “not shopping them” but reminded every GM takes the call. https://t.co/PiP9GlJPz2 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 11, 2023

Although Broncos general manager George Paton says the team is not actively shopping the receivers, he remains open to fielding calls.

At the 2022 NFL trade deadline, rumors had swirled about the Broncos possibly shopping Jeudy but nothing ever materialized. Similar buzz arose at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis with rumors suggesting Denver could possibly move Sutton.

Given the need for wide receivers around the league and a somewhat lacking market, the Broncos could conceivably land a quality haul for one or both of Jeudy and Sutton. Jeudy would likely command more in terms of compensation given his age and remaining contract, but Sutton’s deal is also manageable for someone viewed as a reliable receiver.

For the time being however, Jeudy and Sutton remain with the Broncos and unless Paton is blown away by an offer, that’s where they’ll remain for the 2023 season.