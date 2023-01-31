Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that.

Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s rights through the 2024 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos will send a 2023 first-round pick and 2023 second-round pick to New Orleans in exchange for Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third-round pick.

Payton was seemingly the top target for the Broncos all along. They interviewed multiple candidates, and reports in recent days indicated Payton was leaning toward remaining with FOX as an analyst. There was also a rumor that Payton was concerned about a potential power struggle with a member of Denver’s front office, but all of that talk now seems either inaccurate or premature.

Payton, 59, coached the Saints from 2006-2021. He led the team to a Super Bowl championship in 2010. He is known as one of the best offensive minds in the game, and both he and the Broncos obviously feel Payton can fix the issues Russell Wilson had in his disastrous first season in Denver.